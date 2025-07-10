Taylor and Serrano safely make 136-pound catchweight for undisputed title rematch

THE CEREMONIAL WEIGH-INS will open to the public at Madison Square Garden this evening local time, but in a ballroom on the third floor of the nearby Kimpton Eventi Hotel this morning, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano got the hard part done.

Serrano has dictated that the pair will dance at a 136-pound catchweight tomorrow night, four pounds shy of their previous meeting in Dallas last November. Taylor’s 140-pound titles will still be on the line, however: 136 pounds is over the lightweight limit and therefore qualifies as a light-welterweight bout.

This contractual stipulation will have been of little concern to Taylor, for whom lightweight is a more natural fit in any case. Perhaps to emphasise that point, the champion came in just over three ounces shy of the modified limit this morning, her weight registered by the New York State Athletic Commission as 135.8lbs.

Serrano, meanwhile, was bang on 136, and will hope that Taylor’s cut was an uncomfortable one after three consecutive bouts up at 140.

While these early-morning weigh-ins are processional, there was still room for levity as Taylor was initially prevented from taking to the scales by the supervising NYSAC official.

She initially forgot to confirm her identity — just a formality — before informing the official that she was, as he already knew, the Katie Taylor whose name and likeness adorned the Netflix billboard behind her.

“To be sure to be sure!” laughed Taylor’s manager, Brian Peters, offstage.

With Serrano delayed in getting to the hotel, Taylor and the bulk of her crew left without observing the Puerto Rican on the scales. Trainer Ross Enamait hung back as a member of each boxer’s team must be present to witness the official registration.

When the catchweight was broached with Taylor at last night’s press conference, the Bray woman said that Serrano shouldn’t have considered herself to be “in a position to dictate the terms of the fight”.

“She wants the fight at 136lbs, not 140lbs,” Taylor added. “She wanted to be announced second into the ring. She wanted all these other ‘champion privileges.’”

And while she conceded on weight, Taylor dismissed Serrano’s demands to stage their trilogy bout over the men’s distance of 12, three-minute rounds, with their undisputed title showdown instead taking place over the conventional 10×2 format for women.

“She’s not going to get everything her own way, basically, and I think that’s just business done properly,” Taylor said.

“I don’t really care about any of that stuff. My mindset does not change. This stuff is just nonsense, really. I’m just stepping in there with a champion mindset. I’m stepping in there giving it my all, and I’m as hungry as ever.”

With the physical hunger from their respective weight cuts long since sated, Taylor and Serrano will stare each other down for the final time downstairs at Madison Square Garden tonight.

Up to a couple thousand fans from Ireland, Puerto Rico and New York are expected to take their seats in The Theater for the ceremonial weigh-in, which will be streamed live on Netflix from 11pm Irish time.

The main fight card tomorrow night will begin on Netflix at 1am Irish time.