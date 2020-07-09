It's on: Taylor and Persoon confirmed for rematch of controversial 2019 classic

Taylor raises her arm after a humdinger versus Persoon at MSG in June 2019.

UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Katie Taylor and her great Belgian rival Delfine Persoon will meet in the middle again on 22 August in the garden of Eddie Hearn’s mansion in Brentwood, Essex, just over a year after their memorable first encounter.

Taylor [15-0, 6KOs] will defend her WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine 135-pound titles, as well as the WBC strap of which she relieved Persoon [44-2, 18KOs] at Madison Square Garden, New York, last June.

In that back-and-forth classic, Taylor edged her long-reigning fellow champion on a controversial majority decision of the narrowest-possible margins (96-9 x2, 95-95).

The eagerly anticipated sequel will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in Ireland and the UK as chief support to Dillian Whyte’s rescheduled heavyweight encounter with Alexander Povetkin.

More to follow.