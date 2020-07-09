This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's on: Taylor and Persoon confirmed for rematch of controversial 2019 classic

The Irish icon and Belgian great will meet again in an eagerly anticipated repeat-or-revenge clash on 22 August.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 4:37 PM
Taylor raises her arm after a humdinger versus Persoon at MSG in June 2019.
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO
Image: Tom Hogan/INPHO

UNDISPUTED LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Katie Taylor and her great Belgian rival Delfine Persoon will meet in the middle again on 22 August in the garden of Eddie Hearn’s mansion in Brentwood, Essex, just over a year after their memorable first encounter.

Taylor [15-0, 6KOs] will defend her WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine 135-pound titles, as well as the WBC strap of which she relieved Persoon [44-2, 18KOs] at Madison Square Garden, New York, last June.

In that back-and-forth classic, Taylor edged her long-reigning fellow champion on a controversial majority decision of the narrowest-possible margins (96-9 x2, 95-95).

The eagerly anticipated sequel will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office in Ireland and the UK as chief support to Dillian Whyte’s rescheduled heavyweight encounter with Alexander Povetkin.

More to follow.

Gavan Casey
