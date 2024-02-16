Katie Taylor's next fight 'unlikely' to be in Croke Park

EDDIE HEARN SAYS Katie Taylor’s next fight is “unlikely” to take place in Croke Park.

The Bray native’s upcoming opponent is expected to be Chantelle Cameron, who she beat at 3Arena last November, gaining revenge for the English fighter’s triumph in May.

“We’re considering a number of venues in Ireland but it’s unlikely to be Croke Park,” promoter Hearn told BBC Sport.

The cost of renting and security are believed to be significant stumbling blocks, despite Taylor after her last victory declaring: “Let’s get the trilogy at Croke Park.”

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media told BBC Sport on Wednesday they had not received an application or any notice for a fight to happen.

“It is worth noting that a range of considerations are taken into account by the Department whenever it is asked to provide financial support to a major sports event,” a statement added.

Hearn said he had some “very good conversations” with Croke Park officials, explaining: “They understood the magnitude of the event and it’s very important to Katie Taylor.

“But it’s the issue of aligning TV dates and trying to get it right. We’re certainly looking to make sure her next fight is in Ireland and that will be announced in the next couple of weeks.”

Hearn added that in addition to facing Cameron, a re-match with Amanda Serrano is also a possibility for Taylor.

“The Serrano fight is still a fight which definitely works, but the first two fights with Cameron were two fight of the year contenders and I think the focus is definitely on the trilogy,” he said.

“The latest would be early June but, in an ideal world, we’d like that to take place in May.”