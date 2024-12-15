Keane Barry beats Belgium's Kim Huybrechts to progress at Alexandra Palace

KEANE BARRY IS through to the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace in London.

The Meath man beat Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts despite losing the first set 3-2. Barry won the second set 3-2 before going on to take the third set 3-1. He then closed out the win with another 3-1 set victory, finishing on double 20.

HUGE WIN FOR BARRY! 🇮🇪



Stunning stuff from Keane Barry as he gets the better of Kim Huybrechts in a high-quality contest!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts | R1 pic.twitter.com/o2zrvJnAIO — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 15, 2024

The 22-year-old now faces 10th seed Gerwyn Price of Wales in the second round at the North London venue.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries, meanwhile, beat Frenchman Thibault Tricole 3-0.