Keiren Westwood (file photo). Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Crewe Calling

Ex-Ireland goalkeeper Westwood makes loan move to League Two side

Crewe Alexandra are currently in fifth place in League Two.
40 minutes ago

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has signed for League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra.

The 39-year-old, who won 21 caps for Ireland, has joined the Crewe squad on a short-term deal.

Westwood’s last club was QPR, departing there in July 2022. His career featured lengthy spells with Carlisle United, Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday, while he also played for Sunderland.

Crewe are currently in fifth place in League Two, only two points off an automatic promotion spot. They face Crawley Town this Saturday.

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “Keiren is going to sign for an initial month and then we will take it from there.

“He’s a brilliant professional and has been around the club for three years. He came with us as part of the coaching team when Fred (Barber) was ill earlier in the season.

“He’s got great experience and he is a great influence. I’ve told him his job is to push Harvey (Davies), so he knows there is pressure on him and he has to perform.

“He has had plenty of offers in this league, higher above, and abroad. He’s never retired but he only wants to do things that are right for him and his family. We are delighted to have him.”

