Andrews laments players' 'naivety' in opening-day humbling

BRENTFORD HEAD COACH Keith Andrews lamented his side’s “naivety” as they opened the season with a 3-1 loss away to Nottingham Forest.
It proved to be a chastening introduction to management for Andrews, with his side falling behind after only five minutes and finding themselves 3-0 down at half-time.
Chris Wood put Forest ahead after a penalty area-scramble from a set piece, before Dan Ndoye headed in a debut goal from Morgan Gibbs-White’s superb swivel and cross. Wood finished off a third by latching onto Elliot Anderson’s brilliant through pass and rounding Caoimhín Kelleher, though the goal’s genesis was an appallingly loose pass by centre-half Sepp Van den Berg.
Brentford improved after the break and scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot, Igor Thiago converting.
“You have to do the basics at this level to give yourself a chance of winning games”, Andrews told Sky Sports after the game. “It was the game that we knew it would be: set-piece first goal, controlling transitions where Nottingham Forest are so dangerous, with the last goal critical. Ball losses in critical areas cost us.
“Ultimately I felt there was a naivety around the first half performance that I didn’t like.
“You saw second half, it was a different type of game for us, but by that stage the game was pretty much done for us.
“I don’t think the first half will define us. I have so much belief. It’s not because I am in front of a camera, I will say the same thing in the dressing room, I will say the same thing tomorrow morning. Equally, we collectively have to take responsibility for a first half that wasn’t good enough.”
Andrews meanwhile is none the wiser as to the future of striker Yoanne Wissa, who was left out of the Brentford squad.
The 28-year-old wants to follow Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard out of the club during the summer transfer window, with Newcastle strongly linked with a bid, and Andrews said before the match he was not in the right head space to play.
“It’s a day-by-day one in terms of Wiss”, said Andrews. “As far as I know nothing else has happened today, definitely didn’t yesterday, so as it was really.
“I have no idea what the situation will be, I have been up here since yesterday so we will deal with that during the week.
“Hopefully it can resolve itself sooner rather than later.”
Andrews laments players' 'naivety' in opening-day humbling
With reporting by PA
