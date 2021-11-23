Keith Earls' 'Fight Or Flight' wins Sports Book of the Year

The @easons Sports Book of the Year in association with @IrelandAMVMTV winner is…@Keithearls87 for ‘Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices’



KEITH EARLS’ ‘Fight Or Flight: My Life, My Choices’ has prevailed in the sports category at the Irish Book Awards this evening.

The book from the Ireland and Munster rugby star, written in collaboration with journalist Tommy Conlon, has drawn acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the mental health challenges Earls has faced.

It overcame competition from five other nominees.

‘Crossing The Line,’ by Willie Anderson with Brendan Fanning, ‘Dark Blue’ by Shane Carthy, ‘Devotion’ by Mickey Harte with Brendan Coffey, ‘The Nation Holds Its Breath’ by George Hamilton and ‘Unbroken’ by Aidan O’Mahony also made the shortlist.

