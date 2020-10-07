BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Earls sidelined by back injury as Munster rule Scannell out for two months

Ireland boss Andy Farrell already had several injury concerns ahead of the autumn campaign.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,121 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5226626

MUNSTER HAVE REPORTED that Keith Earls has sustained a back injury, adding a fresh concern for Ireland boss Andy Farrell ahead of the autumn Tests.

Ireland international Earls was absent from Munster’s dramatic win over Scarlets last weekend and Munster have now confirmed that he has begun rehabilitation on a back issue, although the province hasn’t provided a timeframe for his recovery.

munsters-keith-earls Earls has picked up a back injury. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland boss Farrell already had injury worries over the likes of Johnny Sexton, Andrew Porter, Max Deegan, and Tom O’Toole ahead of the resumption of the 2020 Six Nations on 24 October against Italy in Dublin.

Munster loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne remains sidelined by an ankle injury and has yet to play since rugby’s restart in August.

However, Munster have confirmed that Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is set for a return to training this week, with the province hoping to be back at their high performance centre in Limerick tomorrow following more Covid-19 testing today.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Murray has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a thigh injury but may be ready to feature in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh.

Fullback Shane Daly is also set for his return to team training after recovering from a groin injury.

Munster have been dealt new injury blows with news that hooker Niall Scannell, who would have hoped to push back into the Ireland mix, will be sidelined for approximately two months due to a neck injury that requires surgery.

Scrum-half Neil Cronin could also be facing a lengthy period out of the game after suffering an ACL injury in training this week. He will meet with the specialist on Friday to discuss surgery.

Meanwhile, RG Snyman [knee], Joey Carbery [ankle], and Liam O’Connor [calf] continue to rehab their injuries.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie