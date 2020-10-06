Munster forced to suspend training after senior player tests positive for Covid-19

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE suspended training due to a new positive Covid-19 case in their senior squad.

The senior player is asymptomatic and was not part of the travelling group for the clash with Scarlets in Wales last weekend, according to Munster.

Six other players identified by Munster as potential close contacts are currently self-isolating.

Munster say that “as a precautionary measure, the squad and academy will not train at the high performance centre [in Limerick] today. The HSE have been notified for contract tracing purposes.”

Further PCR testing for Covid-19 is due to take place at Munster’s training centre tomorrow with squad training scheduled to resume on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park.

As things stand, that fixture is still set to go ahead.

“As an immediacy, we are taking every precaution by standing down training today,” said Munster Rugby head of medical, Dr. Jamie Kearns.

“We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard.”

This is the second time Munster have had to put a temporary pause on collective training due to Covid-19.

Back in August, Munster had to postpone training due to an academy player testing positive.