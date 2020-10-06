BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Munster forced to suspend training after senior player tests positive for Covid-19

Six other players identified as potential close contacts are currently self-isolating.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 11:40 AM
34 minutes ago 4,084 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5225088
Munster's high performance centre in UL.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Munster's high performance centre in UL.
Munster's high performance centre in UL.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE suspended training due to a new positive Covid-19 case in their senior squad.

The senior player is asymptomatic and was not part of the travelling group for the clash with Scarlets in Wales last weekend, according to Munster.

Six other players identified by Munster as potential close contacts are currently self-isolating. 

Munster say that “as a precautionary measure, the squad and academy will not train at the high performance centre [in Limerick] today. The HSE have been notified for contract tracing purposes.”

Further PCR testing for Covid-19 is due to take place at Munster’s training centre tomorrow with squad training scheduled to resume on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Thomond Park. 

As things stand, that fixture is still set to go ahead.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“As an immediacy, we are taking every precaution by standing down training today,” said Munster Rugby head of medical, Dr. Jamie Kearns.

“We are going to complete another round of PCR testing tomorrow so that we can return to training on Thursday.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and HSE in this regard.”

This is the second time Munster have had to put a temporary pause on collective training due to Covid-19.

Back in August, Munster had to postpone training due to an academy player testing positive.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie