Wednesday 23 September 2020
Munster awaiting HSE guidance after Academy player tests positive for Covid-19

Three Academy players and one senior player have been identified as potential close contacts.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 8:19 PM
The High Performance Centre – Munster Rugby's training headquarters – at the University of Limerick.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE revealed in a statement this evening that one of their Academy players has been self-isolating since Monday after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

The unnamed player, who is being assisted by the province, is part of the wider training squad but has not been in Munster’s High Performance Centre this week.

The tracing process has now commenced, with Munster awaiting further guidance from the Health Service Executive.

“In taking all precautionary measures, Munster Rugby have immediately identified three Academy players and one senior player as potential close contacts and they have already commenced self-isolating,” the statement explains.

“The latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend’s ‘A’ game against Connacht.”

Munster, who suffered a Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on 4 September, are scheduled to begin the new season on 3 October away to Scarlets.

This is the second positive Covid-19 test to be returned by Munster. Another case relating to an Academy player was reported on 13 August. 

Dr Jamie Kearns, Munster’s Head of Medical, said: “The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be our priority as we take every precaution to ensure a safe training and playing environment.

“The individual is being monitored medically and remains well.”

