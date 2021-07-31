Keith Higgins captains Mayo to Croke Park hurling glory

AFTER SO MANY years of All-Ireland final heartbreak with the Mayo footballers, Keith Higgins finally climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand today to lift silverware for the hurlers.
The 36-year-old dual star captained the Green and Red to Nicky Rackard Cup glory this afternoon as they beat Tyrone on a scoreline of 2-27 to 1-14.
Higgins, who retired from inter-county football duty earlier this year, scored 0-7 in a man-of-the-match winning display.
It was redemption for Mayo after last year’s decider defeat at the hands of Donegal as they sealed their second-ever title at the grade following their 2016 exploits.
Centre-half forward Cathal Freeman also impressed for the Westerners, clocking a tally of 1-4, while Seán Regan bagged the other goal.
Damian Casey top-scored for the Red Hand, whose county footballers were crowned Ulster champions afterwards following a dramatic one-point win over Monaghan, while ex-Antrim dual star and club All-Ireland winner CJ McGourty also impressed.
Cavan and Fermanagh are currently in action in the Lory Meagher Cup final.
