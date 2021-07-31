Keith Higgins captains Mayo to Croke Park hurling glory

AFTER SO MANY years of All-Ireland final heartbreak with the Mayo footballers, Keith Higgins finally climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand today to lift silverware for the hurlers.

The 36-year-old dual star captained the Green and Red to Nicky Rackard Cup glory this afternoon as they beat Tyrone on a scoreline of 2-27 to 1-14.

Higgins, who retired from inter-county football duty earlier this year, scored 0-7 in a man-of-the-match winning display.

It was redemption for Mayo after last year’s decider defeat at the hands of Donegal as they sealed their second-ever title at the grade following their 2016 exploits.

Centre-half forward Cathal Freeman also impressed for the Westerners, clocking a tally of 1-4, while Seán Regan bagged the other goal.

Damian Casey top-scored for the Red Hand, whose county footballers were crowned Ulster champions afterwards following a dramatic one-point win over Monaghan, while ex-Antrim dual star and club All-Ireland winner CJ McGourty also impressed.

Cavan and Fermanagh are currently in action in the Lory Meagher Cup final.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

More on that to follow.