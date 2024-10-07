Kelleher, O'Brien, and Larmour doubts for Leinster's clash with Munster

LEINSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that hooker Rónan Kelleher is a doubt for this weekend’s highly-anticipated URC clash with Munster at Croke Park after suffering an ankle injury.

Kelleher was withdrawn early in Leinster’s win over Benetton last weekend and with fellow hookers Dan Sheehan and John McKee already sidelined, the province have recalled academy hooker Gus McCarthy from the Emerging Ireland tour.

McCarthy left South Africa this afternoon and will be available for the Munster clash, with 23-year-old Lee Barron looking likely to start if Kelleher is ruled out.

Leo Cullen’s side could also be without wings Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour against Munster, who have big injury concerns of their own.

O’Brien picked up a hamstring injury against Benetton, coming off before half time, while Larmour missed that game due to what Leinster said was “precaution” over an unspecified injury. The issues for O’Brien and Larmour come on top of existing injuries for Leinster wings Tommy O’Brien and Rob Russell.

Leinster say Larmour, O’Brien, and Kelleher will be further assessed this week.

In positive news, loosehead prop Jack Boyle returns to training this week after overcoming his foot injury.

His fellow loosehead, Paddy McCarthy, remains sidelined.