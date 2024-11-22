Kelleher set to start Liverpool's games against Southampton and Real Madrid

CAOIMHIN KELLEHER IS set to continue in goals for Liverpool for at least the next week, including against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday and the Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Alisson Becker is not yet ready for a return at Southampton, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed. He also admitted Wednesday’s visit from Real Madrid also looks unlikely at this stage for the goalkeeper.

Kelleher has deputised impressively since Alisson injured a hamstring against Crystal Palace at the start of October.

The Reds have won six of seven matches since then, as well as and drawing 2-2 at Arsenal, and now sit top of the Premier League.

Slot said he “does not expect” Alisson to be in contention for Wedesday’s match against Madrid.

“We’re careful with everyone when it comes to muscle injuries,” Slot said.

“He is back in training with the goalkeeper coach and not training with the team but that is expected soon. Let’s wait and see where he is in terms of match fitness, getting better and better but not ready.”

Slot will have a selection dilemma when Alisson returns as the club face a busy stretch that will see them play 11 times before January, including against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Everton and Tottenham

As well as Alisson, Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain out but Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott are back in training, with Van Dijk passed fit despite returning from international duty early.

Alexander-Arnold could return in time for Wednesday’s match against Madrid, Slot said.