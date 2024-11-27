The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Kelleher saves Mbappe penalty as Liverpool beat Real Madrid
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Caoimhin Kelleher played a starring role as Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League tonight.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty amid a memorable night at Anfield.
More to follow
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Caoimhin Kelleher kylian mbappe Soccer Take a Bow Liverpool Real Madrid