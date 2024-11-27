Advertisement
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (left) celebrates after saving a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (not pictured). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTake a Bow

Kelleher saves Mbappe penalty as Liverpool beat Real Madrid

The 26-year-old goalkeeper helped inspire a memorable night at Anfield.
9.55pm, 27 Nov 2024
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Caoimhin Kelleher played a starring role as Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League tonight.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty amid a memorable night at Anfield.

More to follow

