Thursday 5 August 2021
Kellie Harrington wins Olympic boxing semi-final in Tokyo

Harrington faced Thai opponent Sudaporn Seesondee.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 5 Aug 2021, 6:16 AM
7 minutes ago 2,003 Views 7 Comments
IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON is through to Sunday’s Olympic boxing final in the lightweight division after today’s semi-final win.

kellie-harrington-in-action-against-sudaporn-seesondee Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in action against Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Harrington, already assured of a bronze medal, will now fight for gold after defeating her Thai opponent Sudaporn Seesondee on a split decision.

The second semi-final takes place shortly in the lightweight division between Beatriz Ferreira from Brail and Mira Marjut Johanna Portkonen from Finland.

Harrington had won her quarter-final on Tuesday against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while she had openeid with round of 16 success last Friday over Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli.

More to follow…

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

