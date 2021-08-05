Kellie Harrington wins Olympic boxing semi-final in Tokyo

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON is through to Sunday’s Olympic boxing final in the lightweight division after today’s semi-final win.
Harrington, already assured of a bronze medal, will now fight for gold after defeating her Thai opponent Sudaporn Seesondee on a split decision.
#Boxing— Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) August 5, 2021
SHE’S DONE IT!!!!
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington is through to the FINAL of the Women’s Light (57-60kg) and will fight for gold following a 3-2 split decision win v Sudaporn Seesondee (THA) 🥊🇮🇪
LET’S GO! 🇮🇪💪🏻🥊#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/phbhrmYgs0
The second semi-final takes place shortly in the lightweight division between Beatriz Ferreira from Brail and Mira Marjut Johanna Portkonen from Finland.
Harrington had won her quarter-final on Tuesday against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while she had openeid with round of 16 success last Friday over Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
More to follow…
COMMENTS (7)