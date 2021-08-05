Kellie Harrington wins Olympic boxing semi-final in Tokyo

IRELAND’S KELLIE HARRINGTON is through to Sunday’s Olympic boxing final in the lightweight division after today’s semi-final win.

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington in action against Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Harrington, already assured of a bronze medal, will now fight for gold after defeating her Thai opponent Sudaporn Seesondee on a split decision.

The second semi-final takes place shortly in the lightweight division between Beatriz Ferreira from Brail and Mira Marjut Johanna Portkonen from Finland.

Harrington had won her quarter-final on Tuesday against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, while she had openeid with round of 16 success last Friday over Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli.

More to follow…