Over 1.3 million people watched on RTÉ as Kellie Harrington sealed Olympic gold

OVER 1.3 million people watched RTÉ’s live TV coverage last night as Kellie Harrington won her second Olympic gold medal.

Harringtons success at Roland Garros in Paris in the the women’s 60kg boxing final, saw her bcome the first Irish boxer ever to defend their Olympic crown.

She became the third Irish Olympic entrant ever — after Pat O’Callaghan in the hammer throw (1928 and 1932) and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy (2021 and 2024) — to claim gold at back-to-back Games.

A peak audience of 1,371,400 watched on RTÉ 2 as Harrington triumphed.

The RTÉ 2 audience for the fight itself represented a share of 83% of those watching TV at the time. Additionally, there were 369,000 streams on the RTÉ Player.