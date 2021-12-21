Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 21 December 2021
Taylor and Harrington voted Ireland's most admired athletes in 2021

Rachael Blackmore and Johnny Sexton share second place on the poll conducted by Teneo Sport.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 21 Dec 2021, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 469 Views 0 Comments
Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington are the nation's favourite sports stars.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

KATIE TAYLOR AND Kellie Harrington have been voted Ireland’s most admired athletes in 2021.

The Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index (TSSI) found that both Taylor and Harrington were the nation’s joint-favourite, with the pair enjoying 16% of the votes.

Rachael Blackmore’s sensational year in horse racing sees her share second place in the poll alongside Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton as they both received 9% of the votes.

Olympic gold medal rower Paul O’Donovan, Paralympian Ellen Keane, rugby player Tadhg Furlong and Ireland soccer captain Katie McCabe all share third spot on 4%.

Harrington’s brilliant Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games was voted the sporting achievement of the past 12 months, topping the poll on 20%.

Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks came in second on 19% while Blackmore’s wins at the Aintree Grand National and the Cheltenham Festival saw her claim third on 11%.

Rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy took fourth place on 10% following their gold medal heroics at Tokyo, with Katie Taylor’s successful world title defences putting her into fifth on 9%.

Football and Gaelic Games were voted the country’s favourite sports while Ireland’s Olympic team came out on top in the Team of the Year category after their successful run in Tokyo which delivered two gold medals and two bronze.

TSSI 2021 Graphic The findings of TSSI 2021. Source: Teneo Sport

