Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ireland’s Kellie Harrington with Angie Paola Valdes Pana of Colombia. James Crombie/INPHO
Paris 2024

Kellie Harrington beats Colombia’s Valdes to guarantee Olympic medal

The Dubliner delivered another masterful performance in Paris.
5.26pm, 31 Jul 2024
2.3k
12

KELLIE HARRINGTON IS guaranteed a medal at the Paris Olympics after winning her 60kg quarter-final bout against Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdes Pana.

Harrington overcame the World Championship semi-finalist on a unanimous decision to guarantee a bronze medal at the very least, and will now have her sights firmly set on defending her Olympic gold.

In the process, Harrington made history by becoming the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic Games.

This was another commanding performance from the 34-year-old, who had booked her place in the quarter-finals with a masterful display against Italy’s Alessia Mesiano on Monday. 

With the opportunity to secure back-to-back Olympic medals on the line, Harrington controlled the fight from start to finish.

Both fighters landed punches in the early stages of the first round before Harrington connected with two strong right hooks, with all five judges awarding the round 10-9 to Harrington.

Harrington made another good start to the second round against a cautious Valdes, and looked comfortable as she took the second, with Harrington up on three cards and level on two heading into the final round.

The Dubliner came out aggressive in the third with three big strikes as she stormed to victory, taking the fight on a unanimous 5-0 decision – 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

“I felt relaxed going in there. I listened to what the coaches were telling me and it was working,” Harrington told RTÉ.

I enjoyed it in there. These are the times I need to be enjoying because the boots will be getting hung up soon.

“I’ll actually do a couple more National Championships but internationally, I think I’ll be finished. I don’t know, but at 60kgs definitely.”

Harrington will be back in the ring for the 60kg semi-finals on Saturday night.

Earlier today, Jude Gallagher’s Olympic debut ended in a frustrating defeat to the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam on a close but unanimous decision in their 57kg last-16 bout.

Read Next
Related Reads
Jude Gallagher falls just short against Tokyo silver medallist from Philippines
Ireland's Nhat Nguyen versus the towering Olympic champion showcase the beauty of badminton in Paris
Mona McSharry comfortably books her place in tonight's 200m breaststroke semis

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie