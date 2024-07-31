Kellie Harrington beats Colombia’s Valdes to guarantee Olympic medal

KELLIE HARRINGTON IS guaranteed a medal at the Paris Olympics after winning her 60kg quarter-final bout against Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdes Pana.

Harrington overcame the World Championship semi-finalist on a unanimous decision to guarantee a bronze medal at the very least, and will now have her sights firmly set on defending her Olympic gold.

In the process, Harrington made history by becoming the first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic Games.

This was another commanding performance from the 34-year-old, who had booked her place in the quarter-finals with a masterful display against Italy’s Alessia Mesiano on Monday.

With the opportunity to secure back-to-back Olympic medals on the line, Harrington controlled the fight from start to finish.

Both fighters landed punches in the early stages of the first round before Harrington connected with two strong right hooks, with all five judges awarding the round 10-9 to Harrington.

Harrington made another good start to the second round against a cautious Valdes, and looked comfortable as she took the second, with Harrington up on three cards and level on two heading into the final round.

The Dubliner came out aggressive in the third with three big strikes as she stormed to victory, taking the fight on a unanimous 5-0 decision – 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

“I felt relaxed going in there. I listened to what the coaches were telling me and it was working,” Harrington told RTÉ.

I enjoyed it in there. These are the times I need to be enjoying because the boots will be getting hung up soon.

“I’ll actually do a couple more National Championships but internationally, I think I’ll be finished. I don’t know, but at 60kgs definitely.”

Harrington will be back in the ring for the 60kg semi-finals on Saturday night.

Earlier today, Jude Gallagher’s Olympic debut ended in a frustrating defeat to the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam on a close but unanimous decision in their 57kg last-16 bout.