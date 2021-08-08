'Welcome to the club, champ': Sporting world lines up to pay tribute to Kellie Harrington

1. Michael Carruth
I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪☘️🥊— michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021
2. Katie Taylor
OLYMPIC CHAMPION!!! Outstanding Kellie! 🇮🇪🥇 https://t.co/QkGP72CTPX— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) August 8, 2021
3. Andy Lee
What a star. Don’t forget, a frontline worker who brought a lot of joy with her videos during the depths of the pandemic. Now Olympic Champion, congratulations @Kelly64kg https://t.co/VLqf172hZG— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) August 8, 2021
4. Emmett Brennan
When it really mattered she boxed the best round of her life— emmet (@emmetbrennan91) August 8, 2021
That’s what the top 1% of athletes do
It’s what the elite do
A role model for so many young people in our country
So fortunate to witness this live https://t.co/7FMU7gIBq9
5. Sonia O’Sullivan
Fantastic 🥊🥊 @Kelly64kg Olympic Champion 🥇@TeamIreland— sonia osullivan (@soniaagrith) August 8, 2021
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
6. Paul McGrath
Kellie Harrington. Wow ! 🇮🇪☘️👍💚. X— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) August 8, 2021
7. Bernard Jackman
Incredible achievement by @Kelly64kg winning gold in @Tokyo2020 . She is one of the most like able, humble, charismatic and talented athletes we have ever produced. No doubt she will have inspired others to follow her lead #kellieharrington #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yiz3h3b3tL— Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) August 8, 2021
8. Brian O’Driscoll
Scenes!!!! Well done @Kelly64kg 🇮🇪 https://t.co/EVxkxsPPyb— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 8, 2021
COMMENTS (3)