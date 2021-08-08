'Welcome to the club, champ': Sporting world lines up to pay tribute to Kellie Harrington

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

1. Michael Carruth

I am so so happy and proud this morning. @Kelly64kg what an amazing fight! Enjoy the celebrations, welcome to the club champ 🇮🇪☘️🥊 — michael carruth (@michaelcarruth2) August 8, 2021

2. Katie Taylor

3. Andy Lee

What a star. Don’t forget, a frontline worker who brought a lot of joy with her videos during the depths of the pandemic. Now Olympic Champion, congratulations @Kelly64kg https://t.co/VLqf172hZG — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) August 8, 2021

4. Emmett Brennan

When it really mattered she boxed the best round of her life

That’s what the top 1% of athletes do

It’s what the elite do

A role model for so many young people in our country

So fortunate to witness this live https://t.co/7FMU7gIBq9 — emmet (@emmetbrennan91) August 8, 2021

5. Sonia O’Sullivan

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

6. Paul McGrath

Kellie Harrington. Wow ! 🇮🇪☘️👍💚. X — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) August 8, 2021

7. Bernard Jackman

Incredible achievement by @Kelly64kg winning gold in @Tokyo2020 . She is one of the most like able, humble, charismatic and talented athletes we have ever produced. No doubt she will have inspired others to follow her lead #kellieharrington #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yiz3h3b3tL — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) August 8, 2021

8. Brian O’Driscoll