Kellie Harrington's brother lands key coaching job in Icelandic soccer

Christopher Harrington has been hired as assistant coach of KR women’s team.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 4:47 PM
1 hour ago 1,781 Views 0 Comments
Christopher Harrington celebrates gold.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
CHRISTOPHER HARRINGTON, THE brother of Ireland’s Olympic champion, Kellie, has been appointed assistant manager of leading Icelandic side, KR.

Harrington has signed a two-year contract and will assist Jóhannes Karl Sigursteinsson.

Jóhannes Karl took over KR last year when the team dropped out of the Pepsi Max division. He led the team straight back up and will now be assisted by Harrington.

The Dubliner is the former coach of the Fram women’s team who he guided to two promotions.

He tweeted: “Delighted to become part of a massive club in @KRreykjavik. Extremely thankful & motivated for the challenge ahead, will give it everything I have!”

