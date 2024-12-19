League of Ireland champions Shelbourne announce two new signings

DANIEL KELLY and Ellis Chapman have signed for reigning Premier Division champions Shelbourne.

The move for Kelly comes after Derry City announced they had cancelled the winger’s contract — which was due to expire at the end of the 2025 campaign — by mutual consent on Wednesday.

The Dubliner made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Candystripes after joining from Dundalk ahead of the 2024 campaign, registering five assists and one goal in the Premier Division.

But the 28-year-old was unavailable for Derry’s end-of-season run-in after his season ended prematurely due to injury last August.

Kelly was allowed to leave after expressing a desire to return to Dublin and follows in the footsteps of 21-year-old attacker Ryan O’Kane, who joined from Dundalk at the end of last month.

Ringsend native Kelly will hope to emulate a successful five-year spell at Oriel Park where he won the Premier Division, FAI Cup and EA Sports Cup with Dundalk.

“Daniel is a massive signing for the squad,” Duff said. “He has a great honesty and enthusiasm in his character so he will fit brilliantly into a dressing room where he knows a lot of guys already.

“On the pitch, he brings top speed to our play, something we have wanted to bring to our team for a long while. He is direct, wants to score goals and most importantly wants to win”

Meanwhile, Chapman has penned a long-term contract at Tolka Park.

The 23-year-old impressed last season with Sligo Rovers, producing nine goals and four assists in 34 appearances for John Russell’s men.

The midfielder is a product of the Leicester City academy and previously played for Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield and Lincoln City.

Shelbourne described their signing as a “significant coup,” adding that Chapman had “plenty of suitors for his services both in Ireland and the UK”.

Shels’ Technical Director Luke Byrne said Chapman had been a long-term target and Duff said: “I was very impressed with Ellis all last season and even more so when I had a meeting with him recently. He has a real football brain and sees the game so clearly for such a young man.

“Ellis can play a few positions but most importantly brings big stats. I am really excited to have him play here and to help him take his game to the next level. He is a great signing that will elevate the quality of the squad again.”