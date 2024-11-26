Departing Dundalk duo snapped up by Shelbourne and Bohemians

DEPARTING DUNDALK duo John Mountney and Ryan O’Kane have signed for Bohemians and Shelbourne today.

The cash-strapped Lilywhites have been forced to let many of their top players leave, with the club’s budget slashed owing to well-documented financial issues and their recent relegation to the First Division.

O’Kane becomes the reigning champions’ first signing for the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old, who joins on a long-term deal, impressed for the Louth club in the 2024 campaign, registering three goals and three assists in 33 appearances.

The young winger made more than 100 appearances overall for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Mountney signs for Alan Reynolds’ side on a multi-year deal.

The 31-year-old Mayo native has represented Dundalk in all but one of the last 13 seasons, winning five league titles and three FAI Cups during that period, while he also won the latter trophy with St Pat’s in 2021.

Mountney becomes Bohs’ third signing, after Niall Morahan from Sligo Rovers and Colm Whelan from Derry City.

“I am delighted to get a player of John’s experience and quality on board,” said Bohs boss Alan Reynolds. “To push on as a club, we needed to strengthen with players who know the league and have a winning mentality.

“John has that in spades. He was the captain of Dundalk this year for a reason, so as well as being a player of great quality, he brings an extra layer of leadership to the group, much like Niall Morahan does.

“The players coming through at this club need players around them in the dressing room who have won trophies that they can learn from.

“With Keith Buckley and Rob Cornwall to come back, we have great experienced pros at the club who will set the tone and set the standards for everyone around them.

“John is a player who is comfortable in a number of different positions, which is a great asset, but we see him primarily as a defender.”