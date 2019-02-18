Leeds' top scorer Roofe to face 'period on the sidelines' with knee ligament injury

LEEDS UNITED’s LEADING marksman Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of action for an undefined period after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Yorkshire club’s 2-1 win over Swansea last Wednesday.

Roofe has netted 14 times in 26 league games for promotion-chasing Leeds this season.

It is unclear for how long the 26-year-old will be ruled out of action, with the club simply stating that Roofe “will face a period on the sidelines following confirmation that he damaged knee ligaments during the win over Swansea City last week at Elland Road”, and that he will now “work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible”.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Phil Hay echoed Leeds’ sentiments in a tweet posted this afternoon, but added that the third-placed club are “hopeful” that Roofe will return to the field of play before the end of the season.

Leeds United have confirmed that Kemar Roofe suffered knee ligament damage against Swansea last week. No timescale on his return but the club are hopeful he'll be back before the end of the season. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) February 18, 2019

