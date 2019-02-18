This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds' top scorer Roofe to face 'period on the sidelines' with knee ligament injury

The Championship’s third-placed club are yet to put a timeframe on his recovery.

By Gavan Casey Monday 18 Feb 2019, 2:26 PM
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LEEDS UNITED’s LEADING marksman Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of action for an undefined period after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Yorkshire club’s 2-1 win over Swansea last Wednesday.

Roofe has netted 14 times in 26 league games for promotion-chasing Leeds this season.

It is unclear for how long the 26-year-old will be ruled out of action, with the club simply stating that Roofe “will face a period on the sidelines following confirmation that he damaged knee ligaments during the win over Swansea City last week at Elland Road”, and that he will now “work hard with the medical team at Thorp Arch to return to action as quickly as possible”.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s chief football writer Phil Hay echoed Leeds’ sentiments in a tweet posted this afternoon, but added that the third-placed club are “hopeful” that Roofe will return to the field of play before the end of the season.

Shelbourne bolster squad with addition of 22-year-old former Celtic goalkeeper McCabe

