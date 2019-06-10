This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Oh my god, they signed Kenny': Schalke seal deal for Everton defender

The German club took inspiration from South Park to announce their latest signing.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Jun 2019, 5:21 PM
Kenny will play in the Bundesliga next season.
Kenny will play in the Bundesliga next season.
SCHALKE HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Jonjoe Kenny on loan from Everton for the 2019/20 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who made his debut for the Toffees in May 2016, played second fiddle to Seamus Coleman last season and was restricted to just 13 appearances across all competitions.

The Bundesliga side announced the arrival of the right-back via a humorous social media post that riffed on the “oh my god, they killed Kenny” catchphrase from TV show South Park.

Kenny, who is on duty with England ahead of the European U21 Championships, told the club’s official website: “It is a big chance for me, to come to a new country and show off my abilities, especially at a big club like Schalke.

“Schalke is a club with a long history and fantastic fans. I am happy to be here and can’t wait to get up and running with the team.”

