Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Fossa's David Clifford [file photo]. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Results

Clifford brothers help Fossa progress while defending Kerry senior champions Dingle march on

Club GAA action is in full swing around the country.
10.16pm, 17 Aug 2024
1.1k
3

DAVID AND PAUDIE Clifford combined for seven points as they played their part in helping Fossa book their place in the quarter-finals of the Kerry intermediate club football championship this weekend.

Paudie, who registered the first score of the game, finished with a tally of two points from play while David helped himself to five, including two frees. Eoin Talbot also scored a vital goal as last year’s beaten finalists got the better of Kerins O’Rahillys to advance to the final four with a four-point win.

Jack Savage’s haul of nine points wasn’t enough to save the O’Rahillys side, who featured a host of high profile players including David Moran and Tommy Walsh, who was denied a goal chance after being introduced at half-time.

In the other intermediate quarter-final down for decision today in Kerry, Glenbeigh-Glencar caused an upset against fellow mid Kerry side Beaufort. Darran O’Sullivan scored three points for the victors who move on to the semi-finals for the first time since moving up to the grade in 2017 on the back of winning an All-Ireland junior C title.

Meanwhile, Dingle progressed to the final of the senior club football championship after an injury-time goal from Darragh O’Sullivan to edge out Kenmare Shamrocks by one point. In a thrilling contest which featured four goals in as many minutes, it was the defending champions who prevailed.

Dylan Geaney and Cathal Bambury finished with 1-2 apiece for Dingle while Paul Geaney played grabbed three points while also playing a key role in creating the goal opportunity for O’Sullivan.

Seán O’Shea supplied seven points for Kenmare with their goals coming from Darragh O’Connor and Paul O’Connor, whose 46th-minute penalty put the challengers four points in front. But Dingle were revived by substitute Conor Geaney, who scored four points off the bench including a mark before that crucial O’Sullivan goal before the end.

Kerry Senior Club Football Semi-Final

Dingle 3-12 Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11

Kerry Intermediate Club Football Quarter-Finals

Beaufort 0-10 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-11 

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-13 Fossa 1-14

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie