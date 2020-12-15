Kerry finish strong to overturn Cork and win brilliant Munster minor football contest

Kerry 0-21

Cork 1-15

(After extra-time)

KERRY’S MINOR TEAM produced a strong finishing kick in extra-time to see off the challenge of Cork in a pulsating clash in the Electric Ireland Munster football semi-final tonight in Tralee.

The teams were level 1-12 to 0-15 at the end of normal time and 1-14 to 0-17 at the midway mark in extra-time before Kerry began to draw frees with Darragh O’Sullivan on the mark as they stretched clear.

Colin Walsh struck the last point of the game in injury-time for Cork yet they could not force a levelling goal as Kerry. Walsh was excellent for the losing Rebels in bagging 0-6 while Conor Hanlon fired 1-5.

But Kerry had big scoring contributions from Cian McMahon (0-8) and Darragh O’Sullivan (0-4) along with three points apiece from William Shine and Ruairi Burns. Kerry scored 0-13 from frees over the course of the game while captain Oisin Maunsell was excellent at midfield.

Kerry players celebrate at the final whistle. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork conceded the opening point of the game but then settled to the tempo as they registered four points in a row between the 8th and 13th minutes. They were 0-5 to 0-3 to the good at the first quarter and had doubled that advantagen, 0-8 to 0-4, by the 21st minute.

Colin Walsh and Conor Hanlon both impressed in front of goal. Kerry were reliant on the free-taking of William Shine and Ruairi Burns to keep them in touch as they trailed 0-9 to 0-6 at the interval.

Cork's Shane Kingston celebrates winning a free against Kerry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork looked to have struck a decisive blow with Hanlon’s 34th minute goal, a fine strike after an impressive team move. That helped them keep a resurgent Kerry at bay with Walsh’s 49th minute point pushing Cork 1-11 to 0-10 clear.

But then Kerry hit five unanswered points with Cian McMahon to the fore and it took a shot by substitute Aaron Sheehy to rescue Cork to force a draw.

Aaron Sheehy kicks the point that sent the game to extra-time. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The game was still delicately poised during extra-time before Kerry generated the run of scores that swung the issue their way.

The other semi-final takes place tomorrow night with Limerick hosting Clare in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm before the final is on next Tuesday 22 December.

Scorers for Kerry: Cian McMahon 0-8 (0-6f), Darragh O’Sullivan 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1 mark), William Shine 0-3 (0-2f), Ruairi Burns 0-3 (0-2 f), Oisin Maunsell, Thomas O’Donnell, Jordan Kissane 0-1 each

Scorers for Cork: Conor Hanlon 1-5 (0-4f), Colin Walsh 0-6 (0-1 mark), Sean Brady, Hugh O’Connor, Alan Sheehy, Ciaran McCarthy (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Kerry

1. Seán Broderick (John Mitchels)

2. Cian O’Donoghue (St Mary’s Cahersiveen)

3. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

4. Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin)

5. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

7. Conor Horan (Austin Stacks)

8. Oisín Maunsell (Na Gaeil – captain)

9. Caolán Ó Conaill (Castlegregory)

10. Keith Evans (Keel)

11. William Shine (Killarney Legion)

12. Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory)

13. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes)

14. Aaron O’Shea (Listry)

15. Ruairí Burns (Sneem)

Subs

24. Cillian Burke (Milltown-Castlemaine) for Horan (half-time)

17. Darragh O’Sullivan (Churchill) for O’Shea (39)

22. Maurice O’Connell (Castlegregory) for Burns (48)

23. Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) for Shine (51)

18. Jack McElligott (Listowel Emmets) for O’Leary (52)

Cork

1. Callum Dungan (Carrigaline)

2. Fergal Walsh (Argideen Rangers)

3. Liam McCarthy (Castlehaven)

4. Daragh Murray (Glanmire)

5. Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown)

6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

7. Sean Brady (Ballygarvan)

8. Eoghan Nash (Douglas – captain)

9. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)

10. Fintan Finner (Castletownbere)

11. Colin Walsh (Kanturk)

12. Liam O’Connell (Ballincollig)

13. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

14. Conor Hanlon (Buttevant)

15. Sean Walsh (Argideen Rangers)

Subs

24. Aaron Sheehy (Douglas) for Sean Walsh (37)

21. Tadhg Cronin (St Colums) for O’Connor (51)

19. Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers) for O’Sullivan (54)

23. Ciaran McCarthy (Valley Rovers) for Hanlon (57)

20. Sean Dore (Ballincollig) for Kingston (59)

17. Ronan Barrow (Ballinora) for Murray (start of extra-time)

14. Hanlon for Finner (69)

18. Seamie O’Callaghan (Liscarroll) for Brady (70)

5. O’Sullivan for Cronin (74)

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

