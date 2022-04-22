Kerry agree to play Munster semi-final against Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn

KERRY GAA SAYS it agrees to stage their Munster SFC semi-final against Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on 7 May following consultation with the players and management team.

The Kingdom has released a statement this morning saying that they have ”decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board” to play the game in Páirc Uí Rinn as their normal home venue in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert.

This development comes after the Munster Council previously announced that the final-four clash would be going ahead at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, as it has a greater capacity than Páirc Uí Rinn.

Kerry GAA’s announcement indicates that Páirc Uí Rinn will host the tie, but will be subject approval of the Munster Council.

The full statement reads:

“The Executive of the Kerry County Board, following consultation with the Senior Football Team Management and subject to the approval of the Munster Council, has decided to accede to a request from Cork County Board to set aside for one year only [2022] the Home & Away agreement between the Counties in order that Páirc Uí Rinn may substitute for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Cork’s ‘Home’ venue for this year’s Munster Senior Football Championship game.

“The present Agreement would recommence in 2023 with a return to Fitzgerald Stadium and on the understanding Cork’s ‘Home’ venue would be confined to Páirc Uí Chaoimh thereafter.

“Kerry County Board acknowledges the close relationship that exists between both Boards, the importance of protecting the integrity of the Munster Senior Football Championship and the priority now for the Team Management and Players to prepare for the game without further distraction.

“It is now a matter for the Competitions Control Committee of the Munster Council to confirm the venue for this game and Kerry County Board will not be making any further comment on this matter until such time as that process is completed.”