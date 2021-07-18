Last minute penalty hands Derry dramatic All-Ireland final win over Kerry

Derry 2-12

Kerry 1-14

Kevin Egan reports from Bord Na Móna O Connor Park

DERRY WERE CROWNED All-Ireland minor football champions in quite dramatic fashion today as Matthew Downey hit the net from a last-minute penalty to secure a one-point victory over Kerry.

Lachlan Murray celebrates after scoring a goal for Derry. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Captain Matthew Downey and his Derry team-mates celebrate.

It was a remarkable close to the game as moments earlier in injury time a Maurice O’Connell goal looked to have secured the title for Kerry as they went in front 1-14 to 1-12.

William Shine scores a point for Kerry.

Victory sealed Derry’s fist All-Ireland minor crown since 2002.

More to follow…

