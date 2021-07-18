Last minute penalty hands Derry dramatic All-Ireland final win over Kerry

Derry 2-12
Kerry 1-14
Kevin Egan reports from Bord Na Móna O Connor Park
DERRY WERE CROWNED All-Ireland minor football champions in quite dramatic fashion today as Matthew Downey hit the net from a last-minute penalty to secure a one-point victory over Kerry.
It was a remarkable close to the game as moments earlier in injury time a Maurice O’Connell goal looked to have secured the title for Kerry as they went in front 1-14 to 1-12.
1965, 1983, 1989, 2002, 2020. #DerryMinors2020 #WeAreDerry— Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) July 18, 2021
Victory sealed Derry’s fist All-Ireland minor crown since 2002.
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
More to follow…
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (2)