Storm Éowyn forces GAA league postponements, Celtic match off due to stadium damage

THE AFTERMATH OF Storm Éowyn has impacted the opening weekend of the GAA football league with tomorrow’s game between Kerry and Donegal postponed.

Weather conditions are preventing Donegal from travelling to play the Division 1 football game in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, which was due to take place tomorrow afternoon at 1.45pm.

The CCCC of the GAA will confirm re-fixture details on Monday.

The game was due to broadcast live on TG4 with the station set to confirm later their televised schedule in light of the postponement.

Advertisement

🏐 #GAA news: The #AllianzLeagues Division One fixture, @Kerry_Official v @officialdonegal, has been postponed due to weather conditions preventing Donegal from travelling. CCCC will confirm re-fixture details on Monday — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 25, 2025

Today’s Division 3 football game between Leitrim and Laois has been postponed due to electrical issues caused by the storm in Ballinamore, where the match was due to be held.

It has been refixed for tomorrow afternoon at the same venue in Sean O’Heslin Park at 2pm.

Please note that the Allianz Football League Roinn 3 fixture between Liatroim and Laois has been rescheduled for 14:00 tomorrow, Sunday, January 26th, due to electrical issues caused by Storm Éowyn. The situation will be monitored throughout the day in advance of the game… — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) January 25, 2025

Today’s Division 3 hurling league game between Mayo and Cavan has also been postponed with no re-fixture details yet confirmed.

Meanwhile in Scotland, today’s Premiership matcb between Celtic and Dundee has been called off, due to stadium damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Celtic confirmed this afternoon’s game has been refixed for 5 February with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match.

“While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.”