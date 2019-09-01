This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 1 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry player ratings: Morley and O'Sullivan shine in brilliant Kingdom defence

Here’s what we thought, but readers can also vote for each player on a rating of 1-10.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 5,287 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4791249

Shane Ryan

8Our Rating

Sent a couple kick-outs over the touchline but he picked out man after man with his short restarts that gave Kerry a platform to attack. Made a good save to his right to deny Con O'Callaghan a goal.

6

Jason Foley

6Our Rating

Conceded three from play on Rock and was the only Kerry defender to lose his individual battle.

6

Tadhg Morley

8Our Rating

Was handed man-marking duties on Paul Mannion and held the Kilmacud Corkes ace to two points. It may fly under the radar but Morley was brilliant defensively.

6

Tom O’Sullivan

8Our Rating

Did a fine job in an unfamiliar role at full-back Con O'Callaghan and restricted him to 0-1. He was fortunate to stay on the field when he fouled John Small having already been booked in the 51st minute. Did no harm to his growing reputation as one of the game's best man markers.

6

Paul Murphy

7Our Rating

Acted as Kerry's spare man in the second-half after Cooper's dismissal and his positioning was much improved from the Tyrone game. Saw a second-half goal chance touched onto the crossbar by Stephen Cluxton.

6

Gavin Crowley

8Our Rating

Another Kingdom defender who did his job to the letter, Crowley didn't allow Ciaran Kilkenny into dangerous attacking positions often. Popped up for a big score in the 43rd minute. Still in his debut campaign, the Templenoe clubman announced himself on the scene in a major way today.

6

Brian Beaglaoich

6Our Rating

Kept Niall Scully out of the game an understated way. Replaced by Tommy Walsh after 53 minutes.

6

David Moran

8Our Rating

Made a few huge fetches and kicked a lovely ball into Tommy Walsh for Killian Spillane's final point. The best midfielder on show today.

6

Jack Barry 8 – Barry’s history of edging his duals with Brian Fenton saw him brought into the team as a late addition and he did the business once again today. He also fielded two kick-outs during the game.

Adrian Spillane

5Our Rating

Played as a third midfielder, which gave Jack McCaffrey a free role to bomb forward. Withdrawn in the 45th minute after an ineffectual display.

6

Gavin White

6Our Rating

May have been better employed to track McCaffrey's runs from the start. Kerry's captain was withdrawn after 49 minutes.

6

Sean O’Shea

8Our Rating

Kerry's top scorer, he was flawless in front of the posts and scored 10 from 10 shots. He gave James McCarthy plenty to think about and drew Kerry level with a brilliant score under pressure in the 66th minute.

6

Stephen O’Brien

7Our Rating

Looked dangerous at times and scored a point while setting a Tommy Walsh effort near the end. Made a couple of important incursions at the Dublin defence and got John Small booked early on.

6

David Clifford

7Our Rating

Scored two points but left a few chances behind him, particularly in the opening 10 minutes when he shot three wides. He crucified Jonny Cooper early on but things became more difficult for him when Mick Fitzsimons moved across.

6

Paul Geaney

7Our Rating

Missed a first-half penalty but was a real creator in attack. He gave the pass into Clifford when won the spot-kick off Cooper and won a couple of 45s for O'Shea to convert. Had an early goal chance cleared off the line by McCarthy.

6

Subs

Killian Spillane

8Our Rating

Had a major impact after arriving off the bench in the 45th minute. He scored 1-1 and almost won the All-Ireland for Kerry with a devastating performance. 

6

 

Tommy Walsh

8Our Rating

Turned the tide in Kerry's favour after he came in for O Beagaoich on 53 minutes. Dispossessed David Byrne to create Spillane's goal and curled over a lovely point himself.

6

Jack Sherwood

7Our Rating

Sprayed a few nice passes after his 49th-minute introduction for White and had the desired impact off the bench. He put in a few big hits too.

6

 Not on long enough to be rated: Jonathan Lyne, Dara Moynihan and Mark Griffin.

Coach

Peter Keane

9Our Rating

He brought in Killian Spillane and Tommy Walsh who changed the game and got his match-ups right in defence. Paid the price for not his failure to put a man marker on McCaffrey. Keane is the second manager in five years to avoid defeat against Dublin, following the Mayo draw in the 2016 final.

6

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie