Kerry player ratings: Morley and O'Sullivan shine in brilliant Kingdom defence

Shane Ryan 8Our Rating Sent a couple kick-outs over the touchline but he picked out man after man with his short restarts that gave Kerry a platform to attack. Made a good save to his right to deny Con O'Callaghan a goal. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jason Foley 6Our Rating Conceded three from play on Rock and was the only Kerry defender to lose his individual battle. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Morley 8Our Rating Was handed man-marking duties on Paul Mannion and held the Kilmacud Corkes ace to two points. It may fly under the radar but Morley was brilliant defensively. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tom O’Sullivan 8Our Rating Did a fine job in an unfamiliar role at full-back Con O'Callaghan and restricted him to 0-1. He was fortunate to stay on the field when he fouled John Small having already been booked in the 51st minute. Did no harm to his growing reputation as one of the game's best man markers. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Paul Murphy 7Our Rating Acted as Kerry's spare man in the second-half after Cooper's dismissal and his positioning was much improved from the Tyrone game. Saw a second-half goal chance touched onto the crossbar by Stephen Cluxton. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Gavin Crowley 8Our Rating Another Kingdom defender who did his job to the letter, Crowley didn't allow Ciaran Kilkenny into dangerous attacking positions often. Popped up for a big score in the 43rd minute. Still in his debut campaign, the Templenoe clubman announced himself on the scene in a major way today. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Brian Beaglaoich 6Our Rating Kept Niall Scully out of the game an understated way. Replaced by Tommy Walsh after 53 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David Moran 8Our Rating Made a few huge fetches and kicked a lovely ball into Tommy Walsh for Killian Spillane's final point. The best midfielder on show today. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Barry 8 – Barry’s history of edging his duals with Brian Fenton saw him brought into the team as a late addition and he did the business once again today. He also fielded two kick-outs during the game.

Adrian Spillane 5Our Rating Played as a third midfielder, which gave Jack McCaffrey a free role to bomb forward. Withdrawn in the 45th minute after an ineffectual display. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Gavin White 6Our Rating May have been better employed to track McCaffrey's runs from the start. Kerry's captain was withdrawn after 49 minutes. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Sean O’Shea 8Our Rating Kerry's top scorer, he was flawless in front of the posts and scored 10 from 10 shots. He gave James McCarthy plenty to think about and drew Kerry level with a brilliant score under pressure in the 66th minute. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Stephen O’Brien 7Our Rating Looked dangerous at times and scored a point while setting a Tommy Walsh effort near the end. Made a couple of important incursions at the Dublin defence and got John Small booked early on. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

David Clifford 7Our Rating Scored two points but left a few chances behind him, particularly in the opening 10 minutes when he shot three wides. He crucified Jonny Cooper early on but things became more difficult for him when Mick Fitzsimons moved across. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Paul Geaney 7Our Rating Missed a first-half penalty but was a real creator in attack. He gave the pass into Clifford when won the spot-kick off Cooper and won a couple of 45s for O'Shea to convert. Had an early goal chance cleared off the line by McCarthy. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Subs

Killian Spillane 8Our Rating Had a major impact after arriving off the bench in the 45th minute. He scored 1-1 and almost won the All-Ireland for Kerry with a devastating performance. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tommy Walsh 8Our Rating Turned the tide in Kerry's favour after he came in for O Beagaoich on 53 minutes. Dispossessed David Byrne to create Spillane's goal and curled over a lovely point himself. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack Sherwood 7Our Rating Sprayed a few nice passes after his 49th-minute introduction for White and had the desired impact off the bench. He put in a few big hits too. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Not on long enough to be rated: Jonathan Lyne, Dara Moynihan and Mark Griffin.

Coach

Peter Keane 9Our Rating He brought in Killian Spillane and Tommy Walsh who changed the game and got his match-ups right in defence. Paid the price for not his failure to put a man marker on McCaffrey. Keane is the second manager in five years to avoid defeat against Dublin, following the Mayo draw in the 2016 final. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!