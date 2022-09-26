Here are the Kerry football quarter-final and Clare hurling semi-final draws

Kerry stars David Clifford and Sean O'Shea will be in opposition.

KERRY’S ALL-IRELAND winning heroes will be in opposition after the draw for the quarter-finals of the county’s senior football championship were made this evening.

Attacking stars David Clifford and Sean O’Shea will in the opposing camps as championship favourites East Kerry will take on Kenmare Shamrocks. That fixture will also feature the likes of Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien and Shane Ryan.

Reigning champions Austin Stacks will play North Kerry divisional outfit Feale Rangers while Templenoe, with four recent Sam Maguire winners in their ranks, will play Mid Kerry.

The final game is a repeat of the 2018 Kerry decider, an all-club clash between Dr Crokes and Dingle.

In Clare the senior hurling semi-final draw has kept apart Ballyea and Sixmilebridge, who have carved up the last seven senior title wins between them.

Current title holders Ballyea will play Cratloe, a repeat of the 2018 Clare hurling final, while Sixmilebridge face Éire Óg Ennis, the team who ended the three-in-a-row ambitions of the ‘Bridge last October.

Clare star Tony Kelly is key for Ballyea. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

All those games in Kerry and Clare will be played on the weekend of 8-9 October.

Here are the draws in full:

Kerry senior football quarter-finals

Dr Crokes v Dingle

Mid Kerry v Templenoe

Feale Rangers v Austin Stacks

East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks

Clare senior hurling semi-finals