Five changes for Kerry as O'Connor names strong team to face Tyrone

JACK O’CONNOR HAS named a strong Kerry team for Sunday’s Division 1 National Football League clash against Tyrone in Killarney [throw-in 1.45pm].

The Kingdom starting 15 shows five changes to that that finished up three-point winners over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds last weekend — a result which secured their spot in the final.

David Clifford, who played the role of super sub with 1-2 from the bench that day, is in from the get-go at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday, while there’s also a first start of the year for captain Joe O’Connor.

Shane Murphy is selected in goal ahead of Shane Ryan, while the defence goes unchanged. In midfield, O’Connor partners his namesake Diarmuid, with Jack Barry dropping to the bench.

And it’s all change in the forwards, with David Clifford at 14, and Paul Geaney and Micheál Burns also returning. Paudie Clifford and the Spillane brothers, Killian and Adrian, make way.

Sean O’Shea remains absent from the matchday squad as he recovers from injury, as does David Moran, with Gavin White drafted back in.

All-Ireland champions Tyrone, who are in danger of the drop to Division 2, are yet to show their hand.

Kerry (v Tyrone)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Gaeltacht)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks), 11. Jack Savage (O’Rahillys), 12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

18. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

19. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

20. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

21. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

22. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

23. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

24. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

25. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

26. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht).