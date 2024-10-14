Kerry, Galway and Armagh stars nominated for senior player of the year award

THE NOMINEES HAVE been announced today for the 2024 Players’ Player of the Year awards for the All-Ireland ladies football championships.

The marquee senior award will be contested by Kerry All-Ireland winner Kayleigh Cronin, Armagh’s Lauren McConville, and Galway’s Nicola Ward.

Cronin won the player-of-the-match award for the senior final when Kerry triumphed against Galway.

The intermediate shortlist features two from champions Leitrim, Michelle Guckian and Charlene Tyrell, along with captain Aoibhinn McHugh from beaten finalists Tyrone.

In the junior grade, it’s Fermanagh pair Bláithín Bogue and Eimear Smyth, and Louth’s Kate Flood in the running.

The nominees in all three categories have been selected by their fellow players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

Senior

Lauren McConville (Armagh)

Nicola Ward (Galway)

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry)

Intermediate

Michelle Guckian (Leitrim)

Charlene Tyrell (Leitrim)

Aoibhinn McHugh (Tyrone)

Junior