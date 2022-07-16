Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Saturday 16 July 2022
Advertisement

Four-goal Kerry power past Mayo and into first All-Ireland final since 2012

The Kingdom were 4-10 to 0-13 winners at Croke Park this afternoon.

Emma Duffy Rreports from Croke Park.
By Emma Duffy Saturday 16 Jul 2022, 3:45 PM
58 minutes ago 2,014 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5818544
Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Danielle Caldwell of Mayo.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Danielle Caldwell of Mayo.
Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Danielle Caldwell of Mayo.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kerry 4-10

Mayo 0-13

THIS WAS A massive opportunity for both teams, the championship race wide open.

Kerry grabbed it with both hands as they reached their first All-Ireland senior final since 2012, the old adage that goals win games ringing true.

Síofra O’Shea (two), Aishling O’Connell and Paris McCarthy were the goal-scorers at a sun-kissed but breezy Croke Park this afternoon, as 0-5 from star forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and a Player of the Match performance from teak-tough full-back Kayleigh Cronin helped them power over the line.

Truth be told, Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s side outclassed Mayo all over the pitch, and the traditional ladies football heavyweights now face either champions Meath or Donegal in the 31 July decider.

The Kingdom last won in 1993, and this was their first semi-final appearance in five years after an impressive rebuild, no shortage of off-field issues and a relegation play-off appearance last season.

Michael Moyles’ Mayo, likewise, have been through the wringer in recent times; this young, fearless, galvanised outfit did so well this year despite the absence of their big-name AFLW stars. But today was a bridge too far.

This was an open game from the outset; the action sparking to life in the opening seconds when Mayo goalkeeper Aisling Tarpey denied Danielle O’Leary and Kerry the dream start.

It did arrive in the sixth minute, however, when Aishling O’Connell lobbed the ball into the Hill 16 goal, despite Fiona McHale’s block and after a sublime pass from Niamh Carmody. Shauna Howley had opened the scoring at the other end with the first of her four scores of the afternoon, some early nerves showing elsewhere with both teams wasteful in possession at times.

The Kingdom shook those off, with Síofra O’Shea palming in their second goal after excellent work from midfielder Cáit Lynch, to make it 2-2 to 0-2 on 11 minutes. Emma Costello and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and Ciara Whyte, had previously traded points.

To their credit, Mayo responded well with Tara Needham, Lisa Cafferky and Howley (two, one free) all hitting back after a big Carmody effort. Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Sarah Mulvihill exchanged blows, but O’Shea hit a hammer one in the 20th minute, her long-range bullet ending up in the back of the net to make it 3-4 to 0-7.

O’Leary and Lynch added two more for the high-flying Kingdom, with goalkeeper Ciara Butler and standout defender Cronin keeping Mayo at bay in the dying embers of the first half. After a poor defensive showing, all the Green and Red could muster up was a quick-fire Sinéad Cafferky point, the interval score reading 3-6 to 0-8.

Three unanswered points from Aoife Geraghty, Howley and Needham put the wind in Mayo’s sails on the restart, but two beauties from Ní Mhuircheartaigh reigned them back in. Geraghty struck again, but Ní Mhuircheartaigh and O’Connell were on hand at the other end to keep Kerry ticking over at 3-10 to 0-12.

Moyles’ side had a few poor wides thereafter, and their defensive frailties were exposed big time mid-way through the second half. Full-back Róisín Flynn did well to win a turnover on the edge of the square, but her supporting cast failed to back her up, the ball spilling to Paris McCarthy. A late addition to the starting line-up, the talented basketball player made no mistake in slotting home, despite Tarpey’s best efforts in getting a hand to it.

The game petered out from there really, Kerry held scoreless down the home straight, which will certainly be a concern leading into the All-Ireland final.

Sinéad Cafferky had the last say for Mayo with loads left on the clock; both teams’ shooting wayward and Hawkeye scratching off Needham’s previous effort.

Scorers for Kerry: Síofra O’Shea (2-0), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-5), Aishling O’Connell (1-1), Paris McCarthy (1-0), Emma Costello, Niamh Carmody, Cáit Lynch, Danielle O’Leary (all 0-1).

Scorers for Mayo: Shauna Howley (0-4, 2f), Tara Needham, Sinéad Cafferky, Aoife Geraghty (all 0-2), Ciara Whyte, Lisa Cafferky, Sarah Mulvihill (all 0-1).

Kerry

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Julie O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels), 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Dr Crokes), 4. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg, Cork), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), 9. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge/St Senans), 11. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels), 12. Anna Galvin (Na Fianna — captain)

29. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds), 14. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne)

Subs

17. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks) for Julie O’Sullivan (HT)

19. Erica McGlynn (Fossa) for Paris McCarthy (44)

21. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne) for Danielle O’Leary (53)

22. Niamh Broderick (MKL Gaels) for Ciara Murphy (55)

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

18. Caoimhe Evans (MKL Gaels) for Niamh Carmody (57)

Mayo

1. Aisling Tarpey (Foxrock-Cabinteely, Dublin)

2. Eilis Ronayne (Davitts), 3. Róisín Flynn (Knockmore), 4. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchels)

5. Tamara O’Connor (Cill Chomain), 6. Fiona McHale (Carnacon), 7. Kathryn Sullivan (Castlebar Mitchels — captain)

8. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks) 9. Aoife Geraghty (Westport)

10. Shauna Howley (Knockmore), 11. Sinéad Walsh (McHale Rovers), 12. Sarah Mulvihill (Knockmore)

13. Lisa Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamocks), 14. Ciara Whyte (Kilmoremoy), 15. Tara Needham (Louisborough)

Subs

27. Ciara Nyland (Davitts) for Sarah Mulvihill (HT)

18. Lucy Wallace (Burrishoole) for Kathryn Sullivan (47)

28. Sorcha McCarney (Westport) for Ciara Whyte (53)

26. Jenna Mortimer (Hollymount) for Fiona McHale (57)

17. Sherin El Massry (Westport) for Eilis Ronayne (57)

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy  / Rreports from Croke Park.
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie