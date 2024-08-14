Mike Quirke steps down as Kerry senior football selector

KERRY SELECTOR MIKE Quirke has announced his departure from his role with the county’s senior football squad.

Quirke described his time involved as ’3 largely enjoyable years’, after first taking up the position in October 2021 when Jack O’Connor was ratified as the county’s new manager.

Quirke made the announcement in a social media post this morning.

“I’ve decided to step away from my role with the Kerry senior set-up after 3 largely enjoyable years.

“Very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a storied and passionate football community.

“While I’ll no longer be on the sidelines, I remain an ardent supporter of Kerry football, and look forward to cheering on the team in the seasons ahead.”

Mike Quirke celebrating Kerry's 2022 All-Ireland final win with his children Cameron, Addison and Ethan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO