Kerry cancel open day ahead of All-Ireland final due to Covid-19 concerns

Kingdom fans Amanda and Elaine O’Connor outside Croke Park on Sunday.

Kingdom fans Amanda and Elaine O’Connor outside Croke Park on Sunday.

KERRY WILL NOT stage their usual open day ahead of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship final because of rising Covid-19 cases.

Fitzgerald Stadium traditionally hosts the event, which allows fans to meet the players before their appearance in the season’s finale at Croke Park.

Advertisement

After their last-gasp victory over Dublin on Sunday, the Kingdom are scheduled to face Galway at GAA HQ on 24 July.

However, Kerry GAA have announced that the open day has been cancelled.

“Unfortunately due to Covid concerns, we have decided against an Open Day with the fans this year,” today’s statement reads.

This was a very difficult decision to make but the risk of accelerating the spread of the virus to vulnerable people was just too high.”

Meanwhile, Galway have decided to host their press event – scheduled for tomorrow afternoon – outside at Pearse Stadium for the same reason.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“Due to ongoing Covid-19 risks and in the interest of health and safety, this event will be held open air and outside,” say Galway GAA.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!