Murphy named new captain of Kerry senior footballers for 2021 season

Paul Murphy takes over a position filled last year by David Clifford, while Daniel Collins will skipper The Kingdom’s hurlers for a second time.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 25 Jan 2021, 8:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,224 Views 0 Comments
EXPERIENCED DEFENDER PAUL Murphy has been confirmed as the new Kerry senior football captain for the 2021 season, taking over a position filled last year by David Clifford.

paul-murphy New Kerry football captain Paul Murphy. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 29-year-old Rathmore club man was nominated by the East Kerry Board after his role in the divisional side’s county senior triumph last September.

Murphy played at wing-back as East Kerry were crowned senior champions and with Kerry still retaining the policy of allowing their county kingpins to nominate the captain for the following year, it has paved the way for Murphy to become the new Kingdom leader.

He was only involved with East Kerry in 2020 after his own club Rathmore were relegated from the senior ranks in 2019.

padraig-doyle-and-paul-murphy-celebrate Paul Murphy (right) celebrates after East Kerry won the county senior final in 2020. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But Murphy will be seen as a good fit for the captaincy position. He is a regular in the Kerry defence since his breakthrough season in 2014 and having previously captained the team in the spring of 2019 for their run in the league when players from then county champions Dr Crokes were focused on All-Ireland club commitments.

He emerged first under Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s watch in 2014, winning an All-Star and All-Ireland final man-of-the-match award that year.

Meanwhile, Kilmoyley right-wing back Daniel Collins will skipper the Kerry hurlers this year, having previously done so in 2016.

daniel-collins Daniel Collins in action for Kerry. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Collins has won a Christy Ring Cup with Kerry and has been a runner-up in the same competition on two separate occasions. He also featured in the Kerry team that reached last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final, eventually losing to Antrim.

Collins previously played minor football with Kerry and has enjoyed significant success with the bigger ball playing with Ardfert, winning county, Munster and All-Ireland intermediate titles.

