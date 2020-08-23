This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Legion, Kenmare and St Kieran's advance in Kerry as quarter-final draw is made

Killarney Legion defeated Kerins O’Rahilly’s by a single point today.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 7:53 PM
Killarney Legion and Kerry star James O'Donoghue.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Killarney Legion and Kerry star James O'Donoghue.
Killarney Legion and Kerry star James O'Donoghue.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE DRAW FOR the Kerry SFC quarter-finals was made this evening following today’s first round action. 

Killarney Legion, who had a point to spare over Kerins O’Rahilly’s, will face St Brendan’s while champions East Kerry take on St Kieran’s. Kenmare Shamrocks, winners today over Shannon Rangers, have been drawn against Mid Kerry. Finally, Dr Crokes and Templenoe will clash in the last eight.

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

  • East Kerry vs St Kieran’s
  • Kenmare Shamrocks vs Mid Kerry
  • Dr Crokes vs Templenoe

Here’s how today’s fixtures went:

Killarney Legion 1-11 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-13

Donal Lyne hit the only goal of the game and James O’Donoghue grabbed 0-3 as Killarney Legion held on to defeat Kerins O’Rahilly’s, 1-11 to 0-13, at Fitzgerald Stadium today.

Lyne banged his shot to the net in the 25th minute to help Legion go ahead 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

They had trailed O’Rahilly’s 0-5 to 0-2 after the first quarter but Rob Leen and Jamie O’Sullivan, who hit 0-2 apiece overall, helped the winners hit the front.

O’Rahilly’s fought back in the second half with Jack Savage and Conor Hayes, who bagged 0-6 and 0-3 respectively, to the fore in the scoring stakes. By the 43rd minute it was 1-8 to 0-11, the teams level for a fifth time.

David Moran and Tommy Walsh both started for O’Rahilly’s, who were without the suspended Barry John Keane, but it was Kerry senior O’Donoghue that had the greater impact late on with a couple of excellent points.

Conor Keane edged Legion ahead by two late on, Savage kicked a wonderfel score in injury-time but no levelling point arrived as Legion advanced.

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-13 Shannon Rangers 0-9

Kenmare Shamrocks, who qualified for the Kerry senior club final recently, won their opening round game against divisional team Shannon Rangers by four points this afternoon.

The home side lost senior star Sean O’Shea through injury at half-time after he had hit 0-3 in the first half. They were in front 0-7 to 0-3 at that juncture but Shannon Rangers made inroads in the second half as they hit the opening three points with Jack Kennelly impressing.

They had drawn level at 0-9 apiece entering the final ten minutes but it was Kenmare who finished stronger with the last four points of the game, inspired by the key attacking pair of Paul O’Connor (3) and Stephen O’Brien. O’Connor finished the game with 0-5 while O’Brien chipped in with 0-3.

St Kieran’s 0-22 South Kerry 3-11  

St Kieran’s enjoyed a narrow two-point win over South Kerry in a high scoring encounter this evening.

They led by 0-12 to 0-5 at the interval but second-half goals from Matthew O’Sullivan and Jack Daly sent South Kerry ahead after 54 minutes.

St Kieran’s immediately responded through efforts from Eddie Horan and Thos Hickey. Although Niall Ó Sé netted a late penalty for South Kerry, it wasn’t enough.

The42 Team

