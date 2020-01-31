A new midfield and no Tommy Walsh as Kerry name team for visit of Galway

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made three changes to the side that drew with Dublin in Croke Park last week for Saturday’s visit of Galway in Division 1 of the Allianz League.

It’s an all-new midfield partnership as Liam Kearney and Jack Barry line out in the middle, while Gavin White, last year’s captain, comes in at half-back.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Adrian Spillane and Tommy Walsh are the three players who miss out, as Kerry look to mark their first home fixture of the 2020 League with a win.

Both Ó Beaglaoich and Spillane were forced off in the first half of last week’s thrilling draw with Dublin with injury.

Galway named their team for the game earlier in the week, with Ronan Steede, Damien Comer and Eamonn Brannigan all promoted to the starting XV.

Throw-in in Tralee is at 7pm.

Kerry:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Liam Kearney (Spa)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Gavin O’Brien (Kerin O’Rahillys)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

14. David Clifford (Fossa) (captain)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)



