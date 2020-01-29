Corofin star to start at midfield and Comer returns in attack for Galway's trip to Kerry

Brannigan, Steede and Comer will all start for Galway on Saturday night.

GALWAY HAVE HANDED a start to All-Ireland club winning hero Ronan Steede and the attacking pair of Damien Comer and Eamonn Brannigan for Saturday night’s trip to Tralee to face Kerry.

Manager Padraic Joyce has brought Corofin star Steede into his starting side at midfield, afforded the opportunity with the new system that has seen the club championships end in mid-January.

Steede has been in terrific form for Corofin, claiming man-of-the-match awards in the recent victories over Nemo Rangers and Kilcoo in the All-Ireland series.

Comer and Brannigan both came on as substitutes in last week’s victory over Monaghan. The availability of Comer is a major boost, this will mark his first competitive start for Galway since the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin after injury wrecked his campaign last year.

Paul Conroy, Michael Boyle and Adrian Varley are the players replaced as Joyce makes three changes.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is 7pm for Saturday night’s Division 1 Allianz football league game.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Johnny Duane (St James)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands)

4. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

12. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

15. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

