This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corofin star to start at midfield and Comer returns in attack for Galway's trip to Kerry

The teams meet in Austin Stack Park in Tralee on Saturday night.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,917 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4985082
Brannigan, Steede and Comer will all start for Galway on Saturday night.
Image: INPHO
Brannigan, Steede and Comer will all start for Galway on Saturday night.
Brannigan, Steede and Comer will all start for Galway on Saturday night.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY HAVE HANDED a start to All-Ireland club winning hero Ronan Steede and the attacking pair of Damien Comer and Eamonn Brannigan for Saturday night’s trip to Tralee to face Kerry.

Manager Padraic Joyce has brought Corofin star Steede into his starting side at midfield, afforded the opportunity with the new system that has seen the club championships end in mid-January.

Steede has been in terrific form for Corofin, claiming man-of-the-match awards in the recent victories over Nemo Rangers and Kilcoo in the All-Ireland series.

Comer and Brannigan both came on as substitutes in last week’s victory over Monaghan. The availability of Comer is a major boost, this will mark his first competitive start for Galway since the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin after injury wrecked his campaign last year.

Paul Conroy, Michael Boyle and Adrian Varley are the players replaced as Joyce makes three changes.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is 7pm for Saturday night’s Division 1 Allianz football league game.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Johnny Duane (St James)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands)
4. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)
9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
12. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)
15. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie