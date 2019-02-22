This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 February, 2019
Keane makes four changes as Kerry seek fourth league win in a row against Galway

Peter Keane has made four changes as the Kingdom travel to Tuam on Sunday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 22 Feb 2019, 9:00 PM
Peter Crowley punched over a late winning point against Dublin at Austin Stack Park.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Peter Crowley punched over a late winning point against Dublin at Austin Stack Park.
Peter Crowley punched over a late winning point against Dublin at Austin Stack Park.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

PETER KEANE HAS made four changes from the side which defeated All-Ireland champions Dublin in Tralee a fortnight ago, as Kerry attempt to make it four Allianz League wins on the bounce against Galway [throw-in 2pm].

The sides meet on Sunday at Tuam Stadium, with Shane Enright, Gavin Crowley, Mark Griffin and Tommy Walsh all given the nod by Keane for the Round 4 fixture as the Kingdom continue to rotate.

Dara Moynihan, who kicked two points against Jim Gavin’s troops in front of a packed crowd of just under 12,000 at Austin Stack Park, moves into the full-forward line as Paul Geaney drops out of the squad.

Brian O Beaglaioch is suspended for Sunday’s game following his involvement in scuffles between Dublin and Kerry players after full-time, while Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane also drop out of Keane’s squad.

Kerry have made an impressive early impression so far under new boss Keane after securing consecutive wins against Tyrone, Cavan and Dublin to sit second in Division One, level on points with Mayo — who travel to Croke Park tomorrow evening.

Kerry team vs Galway

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

13. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

 

