Keane makes four changes as Kerry seek fourth league win in a row against Galway

PETER KEANE HAS made four changes from the side which defeated All-Ireland champions Dublin in Tralee a fortnight ago, as Kerry attempt to make it four Allianz League wins on the bounce against Galway [throw-in 2pm].

The sides meet on Sunday at Tuam Stadium, with Shane Enright, Gavin Crowley, Mark Griffin and Tommy Walsh all given the nod by Keane for the Round 4 fixture as the Kingdom continue to rotate.

Dara Moynihan, who kicked two points against Jim Gavin’s troops in front of a packed crowd of just under 12,000 at Austin Stack Park, moves into the full-forward line as Paul Geaney drops out of the squad.

Brian O Beaglaioch is suspended for Sunday’s game following his involvement in scuffles between Dublin and Kerry players after full-time, while Tadhg Morley and Adrian Spillane also drop out of Keane’s squad.

Kerry have made an impressive early impression so far under new boss Keane after securing consecutive wins against Tyrone, Cavan and Dublin to sit second in Division One, level on points with Mayo — who travel to Croke Park tomorrow evening.

Kerry team vs Galway

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

13. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

14. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

