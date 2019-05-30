O'Donoghue and Geaney return for Kerry as Keane rings changes for Clare clash

Paul Geaney returns to the starting line-up after being a used sub against Mayo in the league final.

Paul Geaney returns to the starting line-up after being a used sub against Mayo in the league final.

PETER KEANE WELCOMES back forwards Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue to his starting line-up as Kerry take on Clare in this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final [throw-in 7pm].

The Kingdom look to put the disappointment of March’s league final defeat to Mayo behind them and have shuffled their pack ahead of this weekend’s game.

The injured Peter Crowley is unavailable for this year’s championship campaign, so Tadhg Morley comes in in his place at fullback.

Jason Foley comes in at cornerback, while Tom O’Sullivan keeps his place on the opposite flank.

Jack Sherwood moves out of the fullback line and takes the number six jersey at centreback. Gavin Crowley retains his place in the halfback line, while Shane Enright comes into the starting 15 in place of Paul Murphy.

It’s a new-look midfield with David Moran and Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane in the middle of the park for Kerry.

Diarmuid O’Connor, as a result, is pushed into wing forward, with Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien completing the half-forward line.

David Clifford is the only survivor in the full forwards with O’Donoghue and Dingle’s Geaney – substitutes at Croke Park against the Westerners – coming in in place of Tommy Walsh and Kevin McCarthy.

Stephen O'Brien retains his place in the starting XV. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry team (v Clare)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

7. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs

16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)

18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghealtacht)

19. Michael Geaney (Dingle)

20. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

22. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)

23. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

24. Robert Wharton (Renard)

25. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

26. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

