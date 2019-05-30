This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Donoghue and Geaney return for Kerry as Keane rings changes for Clare clash

The Kingdom look to get their Munster SFC campaign off to a winning start on Saturday night.

By Cian Roche Thursday 30 May 2019, 8:31 PM
6 minutes ago 174 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4661958
Paul Geaney returns to the starting line-up after being a used sub against Mayo in the league final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Paul Geaney returns to the starting line-up after being a used sub against Mayo in the league final.
Paul Geaney returns to the starting line-up after being a used sub against Mayo in the league final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PETER KEANE WELCOMES back forwards Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue to his starting line-up as Kerry take on Clare in this Saturday’s Munster SFC semi-final [throw-in 7pm].

The Kingdom look to put the disappointment of March’s league final defeat to Mayo behind them and have shuffled their pack ahead of this weekend’s game.

The injured Peter Crowley is unavailable for this year’s championship campaign, so Tadhg Morley comes in in his place at fullback.

Jason Foley comes in at cornerback, while Tom O’Sullivan keeps his place on the opposite flank.

Jack Sherwood moves out of the fullback line and takes the number six jersey at centreback. Gavin Crowley retains his place in the halfback line, while Shane Enright comes into the starting 15 in place of Paul Murphy.

It’s a new-look midfield with David Moran and Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane in the middle of the park for Kerry.

Diarmuid O’Connor, as a result, is pushed into wing forward, with Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien completing the half-forward line.

David Clifford is the only survivor in the full forwards with O’Donoghue and Dingle’s Geaney – substitutes at Croke Park against the Westerners – coming in in place of Tommy Walsh and Kevin McCarthy.

Stephen O'Brien celebrates scoring their second goal with Tommy Walsh Stephen O'Brien retains his place in the starting XV. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Kerry team (v Clare)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Gavin Crowley  (Templenoe)
6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
7. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Subs
16. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17. Mark Griffin (St Michaels/Foilmore)
18. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghealtacht)
19. Michael Geaney (Dingle)
20. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
21. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
22. Jonathan Lyne (Killarney Legion)
23. Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
24. Robert Wharton (Renard)
25. Conor Geaney (Dingle)
26. Gavin White (Dr. Crokes)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie