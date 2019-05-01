This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Peter Crowley out for Championship after suffering season-ending knee injury

The Kerry defender featured in all eight of the Kingdom’s league games this year.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 1 May 2019, 4:20 PM
2 hours ago 2,356 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4614888

ALL IRELAND WINNER Peter Crowley will play no part in Kerry’s Championship campaign after a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered on club duty has ruled him out for the season.

Peter Crowley dejected Kerry defender, Peter Crowley. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 28-year-old has been an ever-present in Kerry boss Peter Keane’s plans this year and featured in all eight of their National League Division 1 matches.

The injury was sustained during Laune Rangers victory over Castleisland Desmonds on Sunday.

Scans on Monday also confirmed that the corner back had suffered a dislocated kneecap during the game.

Crowley has been at the heart of the Kingdom’s defence, helping Kerry to six wins in their seven league games.

The 2014 All Ireland winner narrowly missed out on league success this year as Keane’s side suffered a four-point defeat to Mayo at Croke Park in March.

Kerry begin the defence of their Munster crown on 1 June when they face either Tipperary or Limerick in the semi-final.

The Munster final takes place on 22 June, with the Kingdom hoping to secure a seventh consecutive provincial title.

