This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 7 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Shea returns and Spillane rewarded with start as Kerry shuffle pack for trip to Tyrone

Tadhg Morley also starts with Peter Keane making three changes.

By Emma Duffy Friday 7 Feb 2020, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago 2,820 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4997704
Kerry star forward Sean O'Shea.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Kerry star forward Sean O'Shea.
Kerry star forward Sean O'Shea.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

PETER KEANE HAS made three changes to his Kerry team ahead of their Division 1 National Football League clash with Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

After his late point sealed a win for the Kingdom against Galway last time out, Killian Spillane gets the nod to start following his 61st-minute introduction in Killarney.

Key forward Sean O’Shea returns to the starting team for the trip north, along with Tadhg Morley.

O’Shea and Morley were named to start last week, but late changes saw them miss out and they were then marked absent. Both lined out against Dublin in their 2020 opener.

James O’Donoghue, Gavin O’Brien and Shane Enright are the players to make way this week.

After a draw with Dessie Farrell’s Dubs and that win over the Tribesmen, Kerry travel to Tyrone hoping for a repeat of last year’s home league win, and All-Ireland semi-final triumph.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Liam Kearney (Spa)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
14. David Clifford (Fossa) (captain)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

kerry team Source: Kerry GAA.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie