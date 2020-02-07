O'Shea returns and Spillane rewarded with start as Kerry shuffle pack for trip to Tyrone

PETER KEANE HAS made three changes to his Kerry team ahead of their Division 1 National Football League clash with Tyrone in Omagh on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

After his late point sealed a win for the Kingdom against Galway last time out, Killian Spillane gets the nod to start following his 61st-minute introduction in Killarney.

Key forward Sean O’Shea returns to the starting team for the trip north, along with Tadhg Morley.

O’Shea and Morley were named to start last week, but late changes saw them miss out and they were then marked absent. Both lined out against Dublin in their 2020 opener.

James O’Donoghue, Gavin O’Brien and Shane Enright are the players to make way this week.

After a draw with Dessie Farrell’s Dubs and that win over the Tribesmen, Kerry travel to Tyrone hoping for a repeat of last year’s home league win, and All-Ireland semi-final triumph.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Liam Kearney (Spa)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

14. David Clifford (Fossa) (captain)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Source: Kerry GAA.

Team Announcement: Kerry vs. Tyrone - Allianz Football League, Round 3 pic.twitter.com/iIy6gczFZe — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) February 7, 2020

