Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Clifford returns as Kerry unveil side for All-Ireland semi-final showdown with Tyrone

The sides will meet in Croke Park on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 9 Aug 2019, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,494 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4760126
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Clifford is back in the Kerry attack.
Clifford is back in the Kerry attack.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVID CLIFFORD HAS been recalled to the Kerry starting line-up as they prepare to take on Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final on Sunday at Croke Park [throw-in, 3.30pm].

The Fossa star missed his side’s final Super 8s clash with Meath last weekend due to a back injury.

Peter Keane’s charges secured a win to book their place in the All-Ireland semi-finals, and despite some concerns about Clifford’s availability, the Kerry boss confirmed that he would be fit to line out against Tyrone.

The talented 20-year-old has been named to start at corner forward in place of Micheál Burns as the Kingdom prepare to battle for a place in the decider against either Dublin or Mayo.

Keane has made just one other change to the starting team, with Shane Enright coming into the Kerry defence while Brian Ó Beaglaoích makes way.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

