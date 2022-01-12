Kerry and Tipp make six changes apiece for McGrath Cup clash

THE TEAM NEWS for this evening’s McGrath Cup fixture between Kerry and Tipperary has been announced.

The sides meet in Group B of the competition in Templetuohy (7pm throw-in), and managers Jack O’Connor and David Power have both make six changes.

For Kerry, in come goalkeeper Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Sean O’Shea, who has been named captain, Micheál Burns and Dara Roche.

David Clifford is not available as he was on Sigerson Cup duty with UL last night — shooting 1-4 in the win over Sligo IT — while Dara Moynihan misses out as he’s in action for MTU Kerry against DCU this afternoon.

Tipp call up Michael O’Reilly in goal, as well as forwards Jordan Moloney, Conor Sweeney, Bill Maher, Eanna McBride and Mark Stokes.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dan O Donoghue (Spa, Killarney)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

8. Sean O Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Dara Roche (Glenflesk)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

18. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

19. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

20. Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys)

21. Paul O Shea (Kilcummin)

22. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

23. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht)

Tipperary

1. Michael O’Reilly (Clonmel Commercials)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden Kilfeacle)

3. Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials)

4. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

5. Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale)

6. Ciaran Cannon (Clonmel Commercials)

7. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

8. Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers)

9. Mark Russell (Aherlow)

10. Jordan Moloney (JK Brackens)

11. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

12. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

13. Eanna McBride (JK Brackens)

14. Shane Foley (Moyle Rovers)

15. Mark Stokes (Kilsheelan Kilcash)

Subs

16. Kuba Beban (JK Brackens)

17. Tadhg Carew (Aherlow)

18. Ben Comerford (Grangemockler Ballyneale)

19. Paul Devlin (Eire Og, Annacarty)

20. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

21. Jack Kennedy (JK Brackens)

22. Darragh O’Leary (Ardfinnan)

23. Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler Ballyneale)

24. Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers)

25. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

26. Tom Tobin (Rockwell Rovers)

