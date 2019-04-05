This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin De Bruyne: England should win Euro 2020

Kevin De Bruyne has tipped a rejuvenated England or world champions France for success at next year’s European Championship.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Apr 2019, 12:20 PM
33 minutes ago 518 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4578469
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.

ENGLAND ARE FAVOURITES to win Euro 2020 alongside France, according to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Gareth Southgate’s side moved up to fourth in the Fifa rankings after two impressive qualifying wins in March.

The Three Lions — who made the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup — cruised past the Czech Republic and Montenegro 5-0 and 5-1 respectively to set down an impressive marker for the campaign.

And De Bruyne — who scored his second Premier League goal of an injury-hit season in City’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday — believes their squad is strong enough to seriously compete over the next decade.

“I told the England guys a week ago that you should win Euro 2020. I think they are favourites with France,” he told reporters.

I see the guys already established, and those coming up, so the future looks really good.

“Will they win it? I don’t know, because only one team can win it, but they have a chance to do well in the next 10 years.”

Meanwhile, De Bruyne’s team-mate Bernardo Silva says City are relishing the season’s climax despite admitting that they are feeling the pressure to secure an historic quadruple.

With the EFL Cup already won, City are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League, while they will defend their league crown if they win all their remaining games.

“I think if we don’t believe it we won’t get it, so we have to believe we’re capable of doing it,” he told BBC’s Football Focus.

We know it’s very difficult as no-one has done it before. But I think with the squad we have, the quality we have in this team, all the staff and the fans behind us, I think we can do it but, of course, it won’t be easy.

“Of course, you feel the pressure, but if you don’t feel the pressure it’s because you’re not normal. Everybody feels pressure.

“Obviously when you arrive in the last month of the season where you can win or lose everything you will have to deal with the pressure. We are used to this — this is the best month of the season.”

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie