Doherty puts pen to paper for a two-year full-time contract with Drogheda

DROGHEDA UNITED FC have confirmed that they have tidied up a bit of business by appointing Kevin Doherty as their first team manager, taking up a full-time position that carries through to the end of the 2025 season.

Doherty has been with the club since taking up an assistant manager role in 2017 following earlier spells through the ranks at Shelbourne.

He was appointed as first team manager in 2021 but the arrangement was on a part-time basis.

Doherty commented, “I’m absolutely thrilled. Transitioning from part-time to full-time with Drogheda is a dream come true.

Advertisement

“Wes (Hill, Vice President of the Trivela Group) and I have a shared enthusiasm for propelling this club forward. Drogheda holds immense, untapped potential, and I’m proud to spearhead our journey on the sporting side and continue to build on the identity and success we have all created. And I am ready to compete.”

Hill praised Kevin’s impact and character, stating, “His success on the pitch speaks for itself. Just this past season, we beat Rovers, Derry, St. Pats away… all while defying expectations.

“Beyond the wins and competition, Kevin possesses a deep understanding of each player and the squad, prioritising the team’s well-being and fostering personal growth. He is a leader, a competitor, and eager to help move Drogheda United forward.”