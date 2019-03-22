This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 22 March, 2019
Durant leads Warriors to victory after friend's death

On the same day his childhood friend Cliff Dixon was shot to death, the Warriors star posted 15 points and tallied six assists.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Mar 2019, 8:01 AM
Kevin Durant on duty for the Golden State Warriors.
Kevin Durant on duty for the Golden State Warriors.

A GRIEVING Kevin Durant inspired reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors to a 112-89 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

On the same day his childhood friend Cliff Dixon was shot to death in Atlanta, Durant posted 15 points and tallied six assists.

Warriors team-mate Stephen Curry scored 12 of his 15 points via four three-pointers during Golden State’s 35-point third quarter on Thursday.

DeMarcus Cousins returned from an ankle injury scored put up 19 points and 1 rebounds, while Andrew Bogut – in his second spell with the Warriors after winning the 2015 championship – received a standing ovation in his first game back in Oakland.

The Pacers, who missed another chance to clinch a playoff spot, were led by Tyreke Evans’ 20 points off the bench. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points but the Utah Jazz still lost 117-114 to the Atlanta Hawks.

In the final moments, Mitchell missed a 22-foot three-point shot that would have tied the contest with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Hawks snapped the Jazz’s five-game winning streak.

Trae Young led Atlanta’s efforts with 23 points and 11 assists in a double-double display.

Thursday’s results

  • Charlotte Hornets 113-106 Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Denver Nuggets 113-108 Washington Wizards
  • Atlanta Hawks 117-114 Utah Jazz
  • Detroit Pistons 118-98 Phoenix Suns
  • Sacramento Kings 116-100 Dallas Mavericks
  • Golden State Warriors 112-89 Indiana Pacers

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

