Durant leads Warriors to victory after friend's death

Kevin Durant on duty for the Golden State Warriors.

A GRIEVING Kevin Durant inspired reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors to a 112-89 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

On the same day his childhood friend Cliff Dixon was shot to death in Atlanta, Durant posted 15 points and tallied six assists.

Warriors team-mate Stephen Curry scored 12 of his 15 points via four three-pointers during Golden State’s 35-point third quarter on Thursday.

DeMarcus Cousins returned from an ankle injury scored put up 19 points and 1 rebounds, while Andrew Bogut – in his second spell with the Warriors after winning the 2015 championship – received a standing ovation in his first game back in Oakland.

The Pacers, who missed another chance to clinch a playoff spot, were led by Tyreke Evans’ 20 points off the bench. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 34 points but the Utah Jazz still lost 117-114 to the Atlanta Hawks.

In the final moments, Mitchell missed a 22-foot three-point shot that would have tied the contest with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Hawks snapped the Jazz’s five-game winning streak.

Trae Young led Atlanta’s efforts with 23 points and 11 assists in a double-double display.

Thursday’s results

Charlotte Hornets 113-106 Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 113-108 Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks 117-114 Utah Jazz

Detroit Pistons 118-98 Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings 116-100 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 112-89 Indiana Pacers

