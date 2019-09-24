Mickey Harte adds former Antrim star to Tyrone backroom team for 2020 season

Kevin Madden lining out for Antrim in the 2004 Ulster championship.

TYRONE HAVE ADDED former Antrim star Kevin Madden to their backroom team ahead of the 2020 inter-county season.

Now a highly regarded coach, Madden will work under Mickey Harte having previously spent two years at Derry as assistant manager to Damian Cassidy.

At club level, he worked with ex-Saffron boss Liam Bradley at Glenullin, where they delivered a Derry SFC title in 2007. Former forward Madden also coached Derry outfit Dungiven, and managed Creggan to last year’s Antrim SFC final.

“He’s joining our backroom team for the 2020 season and we’re all very pleased to have him,” Harte said, confirming Madden’s arrival on the Red Hand scene.

“He’s a broad-based coach, he coaches the entirety of the game, and he has managed clubs himself. He knows what the game is all about, and what he writes endorses that view, and we’re delighted to have him.”

It comes as another change to the backroom team after Tyrone legend Stephen O’Neill recently stepped down from his role as forwards coach, while S&C coach Peter Donnelly also departed for Ulster Rugby.

Incoming Tyrone coach Kevin Madden. Source: Tyrone GAA.

However, it’s understood that former Ulster Rugby S&C coach Jonny Davis is set to replace Donnelly in a remarkable switch-up ahead of next year’s league and championship.

The curtain came down on Tyrone’s 2019 in the All-Ireland semi-final after defeat to Kerry at Croke Park, while they were beaten by eventual Ulster champions Donegal in the provincial last four.

In 2018, they were beaten in the All-Ireland final by Dublin.

